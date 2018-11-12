Anastasiadis sets the bar high for Greece team

The Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) presented on Monday the new Greece manager Angelos Anastasiadis, who has just called up his first squad to face Finland and Estonia in the last pair of games in this year’s UEFA Nations League on Thursday and Sunday.

“This was a lifelong dream for me and I hope this hiring is to everyone’s benefit. Greece has set the bar high. Its history forces us to aim high,” stated Anastasiadis.

He has given a first call-up to Panionios winger Giorgos Masouras and Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

The departure of coach Paco Herrera signaled the return of Aris to victories, as on Monday the Thessaloniki club beat bottom Super League team Apollon Smyrnis 2-1 in Athens.

Managed by caretaker Tolis Terzis, Aris scored through Mateo Garcia and Bruno Gama to climb to joint sixth, alongside Panathinaikos. Apollon had equalized with Panayiotis Triadis. The Athens club remains rooted at the foot of the table with one point from nine games.

Five points above Apollon, second from bottom, lies Asteras Tripolis, that on Monday laid off coach Savvas Pantelidis and replaced him with Giorgos Paraschos.