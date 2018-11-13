Bomb disposal experts defused an explosive device placed outside the Athens home of a deputy prosecutor in the early hours of Tuesday after a warning was called in.

An anonymous caller told Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper and the Zougla news website at around 4 a.m. that a bomb had been placed at a certain address on Adramitiou Street in the suburb of Vyronas – later identified as being the home of Isidoris Dogiakos – and was timed to go off 20 minutes from the warning, prompting the mobilization of police and bomb disposal experts.

Police cordoned off the area and warned residents to stay indoors, as the experts located an explosive device in the tail box of a motorcycle that was parked outside Dogiakos's apartment building and defused it.

“The police informed us of the discovery of an explosive device inside a cooking pot in a motorcycle tail box. I saw the device with my own eyes,” Dogiakos told Antenna television as the incident unfolded on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the device is similar to that used in the December 2017 bombing of the Athens Court of Appeals by the Group of Popular Fighters urban guerrilla organization.

It was not clear early on Tuesday why Dogiakos may have been targeted.