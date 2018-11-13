Civil servants' union holding nationwide strike on Wednesday

Greece's public sector will grind to a halt on Wednesday as the union representing civil servants, ADEDY, has called a 24-hour strike and a protest rally to Parliament.

ADEDY is demanding raises to salaries and pensions that have been slashed since the start of the crisis, the abolition of social security reforms introduced by former labor minister Giorgos Katrougalos and raising contributions, the abolition of the ENFIA property tax and other measures to lighten the effects of austerity.

Before marching on Parliament, the union's members will gather at Klafthmonos Square, while there will also be parallel marches by other unions with the same demands, meaning that much of the downtown Athens area will be closed to traffic as of 11 a.m. or so.

Another rally is also being planned in Thessaloniki on Wednesday morning.

The action will affect the entire public sector, including schools, state services and local authorities.