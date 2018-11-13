ELAS orders probe into attack on police officers at Athens court

The Greek Police (ELAS) has ordered an internal investigation into the police’s response to Monday’s attack on officers by a group of self-styled anarchists outside the Athens Court of First Instance which left three policemen injured.



The officers had gone to the court to testify for the prosecution in a case involving 21 anarchist defendants regarding incidents that took place in 2012.



ELAS chief Aristeidis Andrikopoulos wants the probe to determine how police responded to the attack on their colleagues, precisely how the injuries were sustained and whether there is any truth in media claims that on-duty officers were ordered not to make any arrests.



The assault was witnessed by five riot police officers but the victims said no attempt was made to arrest the perpetrators.



The union representing Greek police officers has also decried the lack of action.