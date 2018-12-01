Sero Abrahamian | Thessaloniki | To December 29

The National Bank Cultural Foundation (MIET) presents an exhibition tribute to Sero Abrahamian (1949-83), with designs and photographs relating to the life and work of the Greek fashion pioneer. Opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



MIET Bookstore, 11 Tsimiski, tel 2310.288.036