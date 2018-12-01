WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Sero Abrahamian | Thessaloniki | To December 29

TAGS: Exhibition, Design, Fashion, Photography

The National Bank Cultural Foundation (MIET) presents an exhibition tribute to Sero Abrahamian (1949-83), with designs and photographs relating to the life and work of the Greek fashion pioneer. Opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MIET Bookstore, 11 Tsimiski, tel 2310.288.036

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 