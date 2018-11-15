Sweat | Athens | To November 27

(NICK KNIGHT)

In “Sweat,” part of the ongoing Athens Biennale, Royal College of Art graduate and designer Alice Potts explores the “poetry of body fluids” in an interactive exhibition of garments and sportswear that transforms the wearer’s perspiration into a striking crystalline accessory. The show at the Onassis Cultural Center is curated by Stavros Karelis and opening hours are 6 to 10 p.m. daily.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr