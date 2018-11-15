WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Sweat | Athens | To November 27

(NICK KNIGHT)

TAGS: Exhibition, Design, Fashion, Innovation

In “Sweat,” part of the ongoing Athens Biennale, Royal College of Art graduate and designer Alice Potts explores the “poetry of body fluids” in an interactive exhibition of garments and sportswear that transforms the wearer’s perspiration into a striking crystalline accessory. The show at the Onassis Cultural Center is curated by Stavros Karelis and opening hours are 6 to 10 p.m. daily.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou,  tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 