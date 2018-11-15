Greek PM condemns racist abuse against Antetokounmpo

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday came out in support of Panathinaikos basketball player Thanasis Antetokounmpo who over the weekend became the target of racist abuse.

Tsipras posted a picture of himself on Instagram wearing the Greek national team’s jersey bearing the name of Antetokounmpo.

“Respect and pride for the people who were born and raised here and made Greece their own country. Zero tolerance to racism and hatred,” Tsipras said in the tweet.

Controversial television sports commentator Takis Tsoukalas described Antetokounmpo, who was born in Greece to Nigerian migrants, as a “monkey” after the player had helped his team beat arch-rivals Olympiakos in a EuroLeague game last Friday.

Tsoukalas faces charges of committing a racist crime and has been summoned to explain his comments by the National Broadcasting Council (ESR).