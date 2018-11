Francois Hollande (r), the former President of France, poses for a picture next to a refugee, during his visit at the refugee camp of Elaionas in Athens, Thursday. Others are not identified. Hollande called on Turkey to honor a deal with the European Union to curb human smuggling and said he believed “no further austerity measures” should be imposed on Greece. After meeting President Prokopis Pavlopoulos Thursday, Hollande is to meet Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Friday. [EPA]