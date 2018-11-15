Greek industrialists have set two conditions for it to agree to an increase in the minimum wage: a parallel increase in average productivity and the immediate reduction of social security contributions.

The position of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), which was presented in its weekly financial bulletin, is particularly timely given Friday’s planned consultation of the social partners within the committee set up for coordinating actions in the increase of the minimum wage.

However, the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) will not take part in the meeting following an unequivocal decision by its board.



In a letter to the other social partners, GSEE says the setting of the minimum wage by the government abolishes the right of workers to negotiate freely and collectively, and reiterates its demand for a return to 751 euros per month.