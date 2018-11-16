WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Street Food & Tunes | Athens | November 18

TAGS: Special Event, Festival, Charity, Food

The Street Food & Tunes festival at Bios on Sunday, November 18, is inspired by the concept of a Mediterranean brunch menu and all proceeds will go toward the Merima charity for children and teenagers. Menu highlights include fried cauliflower with tartar sauce and tahini and date smoothies. Doors are open from noon to 6 p.m.

Bios, 84 Pireos, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.342.5335

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 