Street Food & Tunes | Athens | November 18

The Street Food & Tunes festival at Bios on Sunday, November 18, is inspired by the concept of a Mediterranean brunch menu and all proceeds will go toward the Merima charity for children and teenagers. Menu highlights include fried cauliflower with tartar sauce and tahini and date smoothies. Doors are open from noon to 6 p.m.



Bios, 84 Pireos, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.342.5335