MONDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos takes part in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels.

The SingularityU Greece Summit begins at the Athens Concert Hall’s International Conference Center (Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali). To Tuesday. (Info: 6940.903.333, www.singularityugreecesummit.org)

The 3rd Voxxed Days Thessaloniki software conference opens at the Ioannis Vellidis Conference Center at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Tuesday. (Info: voxxeddays.com/thessaloniki)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes its September data on industrial turnover.

TUESDAY

Water Conference 2018 takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.waterconference.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues its September figures on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

Athens-listed firm Fourlis Holdings releases its third-quarter financial results.

WEDNESDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) holts a press conference for the presentation of its Annual Report on Entrepreneurship, starting at 1 p.m.

The European Center for the Development of Vocational Training (Cedefop)’s 16th annual plenary meeting of the European network of reference and expertise (ReferNet) opens in Thessaloniki. To Friday. (Info: cedefop.europa.eu)

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the International Propeller Club of the United States at the International Port of Piraeus hold a joint Thanksgiving Dinner at the Ecali Club. Starts at 8.30 p.m.

THURSDAY

The Greek Energy Investment Conference organized by the British-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce takes place in London from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. local time. (Info: l.stefa@bhcc.gr)

The 4th Ministerial Meeting of Greece, Albania, Bulgaria and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia begins in Thessaloniki. To Friday.

The Bank Management Conference 2018 takes place at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: www.bankmanagement.gr)

An event on the sharing economy takes place at the Orange Grove flexible workspace (5 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens) from 4.45 to 8 p.m., co-organized by the National Documentation Center. (Info: www.ekt.gr)

The 1st International Arbitration Conference takes place at the Wyndham Grand Athens hotel (2 Megalou Alexandrou). (Info: sofia.georgopoulou@nb.org)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publicizes its third-quarter statistics on turnover in wholesale commerce and the cars market.

Eurobank and Quest Holdings report their financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

Athens-listed Spirou Agricultural and Evrofarma hold extraordinary general shareholders meetings.

FRIDAY

Deputy Minister for Sports Yiannis Vassiliadis hosts a meeting in Athens with his counterparts from Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia regarding their possible joint candidacy for soccer’s Euro 2028 or World Cup 2030.

The StartupNow Forum opens in Elefsina, western Attica. To Saturday. (Info: www.startupnowforum.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases the October readings of its price indexes for new housing construction material.

SATURDAY

The E-Commerce Expo Greece & Southeast Europe 2018 opens at Zappeion in central Athens at 11 a.m. To Sunday. (Info: www.ecommerceexpo.gr)

The Xenia 2018 hotel and tourism exhibition opens at the Metropolitan Expo Center in Paiania, east Attica. To November 26. It includes the 2nd International Hospitality Forum at the venue’s conference hall. (Info: www.xenia.gr)