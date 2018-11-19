Schools closed in northern Greece amid cold snap

Schools remained closed in the areas of Florina, Grevena and Kozani on Monday as a cold snap that set in over the weekend continued with low temperatures and snowfall.

The bad weather was forecast to spread to the Aegean, the Peloponnese and Thrace with storms expected in parts.

In the north temperatures are to range from 7 to 14 Celsius, reaching a low of 1C in Western Macedonia and 20C on the Aegean islands.

Meteorologists have also pointed to possible storms in the broader Attica area though temperatures are not expected to drop below 15C with a high of 19C.

