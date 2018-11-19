Six of those detained for weekend riots to face magistrate

Six people arrested during the rioting that followed events to mark the 45th anniversary of a student uprising against the military dictatorship are to defend themselves before an investigating magistrate on Wednesday.

The six face criminal charges of using explosives and the misdemeanor of causing grievous bodily harm.

Another seven people also arresting during the riots are to face trial on November 29 for attempted bodily harm, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

The rioting resulted in widespread damages in Athens and Thessaloniki.

