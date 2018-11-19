Undersea quake of 4.7 Richter strikes off Zakynthos

An undersea quake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck the Ionian Sea off the coast of Zakynthos shortly after 3 p.m. just a few hours after another moderate tremor in the same area.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage following the quake whose epicenter was located some 65 kilometers southwest of Zakynthos at a depth of just 300 meters.

The area has been experiencing regular aftershocks since October 26 when a strong earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Zakynthos, causing damage to the island's main port and beyond.

