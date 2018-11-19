2019 draft budget heads to parliament on Wednesday
Greece's Finance Ministry will table the 2019 draft budget in parliament on Wednesday and its debate at the relevant committee will begin on Monday (Nov. 26) and end the following Wednesday (Nov. 28).
On December 12, the budget will be sent to the plenum where it will be discussed for five days before it is voted on on December 18.