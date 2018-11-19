BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

2019 draft budget heads to parliament on Wednesday

TAGS: Economy

Greece's Finance Ministry will table the 2019 draft budget in parliament on Wednesday and its debate at the relevant committee will begin on Monday (Nov. 26) and end the following Wednesday (Nov. 28).

On December 12, the budget will be sent to the plenum where it will be discussed for five days before it is voted on on December 18.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 