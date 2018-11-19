More buildings condemned as Zakynthos is rocked by another quake

Inspections of buildings rocked by last month’s 6.4-magnitude quake on Zakynthos continued on Monday as the Ionian island was jolted by another powerful tremor measuring 5.1.

According to the results of some 675 inspections conducted since the October 26 temblor, 400 buildings have been deemed safe to use while 275 have been characterized as temporarily unsafe.

Monday’s quake occurred shortly after 3 p.m., just a few hours after a moderate tremor in the same area. There were no reports of any injuries or damage following the quake, whose epicenter was located some 65 kilometers southwest of Zakynthos at a depth of just 300 meters.