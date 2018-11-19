Greek exports to the country’s traditional trading partners increased over the first nine months of the year, while exports to third countries are soaring, and especially to China, according to an analysis of Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data.

Including fuel, exports in the year to end-September climbed by 3.49 billion euros year-on-year to 24.34 billion.

The sectors which posted the greatest advances were fuel (up 28.6 percent), industrial products (12.5 percent) and agricultural products (9.1 percent).

Italy remains the top destination for Greek exports, while Turkey climbed to second place from fourth a year earlier.