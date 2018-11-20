Man arrested in western Greece for possession of ancient coins

Port officials at the western town of Igoumenitsa arrested on Monday night a 42-year-old Turkish national for violating laws on the protection of antiquities, after discovering in his car numerous ancient artefacts during a routine check.



According to state-run news agency ANA-MPA, officials confiscated 121 copper and silver coins of the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine eras, three rings, a simple bronze hoop, a lead sealer and an intact clay lamp.



Authorities said the man was heading to France.



Igoumenitsa's port authorities have launched an investigation and the ancient artifacts will be handed over to Thesprotia's Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities.