Poll: Seventy-four percent of Greeks say country is going in wrong direction

Greeks are pessimistic about the state the country is in, according to the November poll issued by Public Issue on Tuesday.



According to the report, 74 percent believe that the situation in the country is worsening, with just 17 percent saying that the country is taking steps in the right direction and 7 percent who said it is going in neither a good nor a bad direction.



Asked how they feel about what is happening in Greece today, 22 percent said they feel disappointment, 21 percent said they feel anger and 19 percent said they feel anxious.



A whopping 84 percent of those who participated in the poll said they are displeased by the way the government is handling the country's problems and 76 percent are unhappy about the way the opposition is responding to the same issues.



Asked who is more fit to be prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis came first with 43 percent while Tsipras got 25 percent. Twenty-nine percent responded that neither is fit for the top job.