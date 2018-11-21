WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Pitch Your Failure | Athens | November 23

TAGS: Lecture, Initiative

Impact Hub presents “Pitch Your Failure,” an event where four social entrepreneurs from Greece, Cyprus, Morocco and Spain will talk about their failures rather than their successes. The November 23 event, which starts at 7 p.m., is organized with the support of ChangemakerXchange, Ashoka, the Goethe Institute in Athens and UIDU. Admission is free of charge, but space is limited and reservations are advised at www.eventbrite.com.

Impact Hub, 28 Karaiskaki, Psyrri,
tel 210.321.0146

