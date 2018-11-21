The case file of an ongoing investigation into the acquisition of a C4I security system and surveillance system by Greece for the Olympic Games in 2004 will be sent to parliament in the coming days, as the name of a former minister has come up during the probe, according to information.



The decision by investigative magistrate Dimitris Orfanidis comes after a witness spoke of bribes paid to a former minister, which means the House will have to decide whether to lift his immunity.



It is also posible the witness referred to other officials who participated in the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) in 2003 and which took the decision to purchase the system.



The contract for the C4I was purchased from US firm Saic.



Anti-money-laundering authorities investigating the same case requested recently the opening of bank accounts of Socialist former prime minister Costas Simitis and three other individuals. Simitis has denied any wrongdoing.