Both of the main technology projects that the Digital Policy Ministry announced through the Greek Research and Technology Network (EDET) face an uncertain future concerning the incorporation of a barcode in all newspapers and magazines, and the video assistant referee (VAR) system to be installed in professional soccer clubs’ stadiums.



The tenders for the projects have shown regulation violations regarding the financing of the two plans, so the ministry is currently examining alternative solutions.



Sources say the solutions emerging as the most likely are the change in the decision about the tender or the direct payment of project contractors by the ministry and not by EDET.