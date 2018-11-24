Opposition chief presents ND’s education program

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis presents New Democracy’s education program at the Hellenic Cosmos cultural center in Athens on Saturday. Mitsotakis attacked the incumbent leftists for unraveling Greece’s education system, while pledging to green-light the establishment of private universities and abolish the so-called asylum legislation if elected prime minister. "What future can we aspire to in this competitive world if we do not set education as our top national priority?" he said. [ANA-MPA]