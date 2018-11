Firefighters on Thursday rescued three people trapped on the balcony of their burning apartment at the northern suburb of Marousi.

Authorities said 18 firemen with six vehicles were involved in the operation to rescue two women and one man from their second-floor apartment on Megalou Alexandrou street, state-run news agency ANA-MPA said.

The blaze was quickly contained and all three individuals are in good health, the fire service added.