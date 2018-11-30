City of Athens provides shelter for homeless during cold snap

With temperatures plummeting across the country, Athens City Hall has announced that a heated venue with food and blankets is available for the vulnerable to take shelter in.

The refuge at 66 Sophocleous Street in central Athens will be open to those in need until Sunday night.

Moreover, municipal authorities and police are handing out food and blankets to the homeless at different locations around the center of the capital.

For contributions and citizens’ reports, the following phone lines will be open to the public on a 24-hour basis: 210.524.6515, 210.524.6516 and 1595.