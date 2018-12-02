MONDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos takes part in the Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers in Brussels.

The General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) has called a four-hour work stoppage in Attica from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presents its report on Business and Consumer Surveys concerning November results.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes its 29th Greek Economy Conference, titled “Greece Facing the Future: The new growth model and global challenges.” To Tuesday at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Center for Renewable Energy Sources holds a conference on “Coordinated Strategy for the Energy Upgrading of State Buildings in the Mediterranean,” at Amalia Hotel, 10 Vassilissis Amalias, Athens.

Construction group Ellaktor to report its third-quarter financial results.

Listed company Intertech holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

Slovenian President Borut Pahor begins a two-day state visit to Athens.

The 14th E-Business Forum, themed: “Digital Transformation and Innovation” is held at the Athens Concert Hall (1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias) from 9 a.m. It is organized by the Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) and the E-Business Research Center of the Athens University for Economics and Business (ELTRUN). (Info: www.eede.gr)

The Crisis Observatory of the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) holds a public debate on: “Administrative Reform: Was the crisis an opportunity?” At 6 p.m. at the Athens Auditorium, 17-19 Vassileos Georgiou B, Athens. (Info: 210.725.7124, events@eliamep.gr)

The 14th International Conference on emerging Networking Experiments and Technologies (CoNEXT2018) opens at the Aquila Atlantis Hotel, 2 Ygeias, Iraklio, Crete. To Friday. (Info: conext18-tpc@ics.forth.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its provisional third-quarter data on the economy.

WEDNESDAY

Alternate Minister for Foreign Affairs travels to Moscow to head the Greek delegation that will participate in the Joint Greek-Russian Ministerial Committee meeting.

The American-Hellenic Institute organizes a panel presentation and reception on “The Future of Hellenic in America” at Hotel Grande Bretagne, Syntagma Square, Athens, at 6 p.m. (Info: 693.262.3904, ahiathens@gmail.com)

THURSDAY

The 12th Corporate Communication Conference is held at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.corpcom.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the September findings of its manpower survey.

Listed companies Flexopack, Intracom and Aeolian hold extraordinary meetings of shareholders.

FRIDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visits Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and premier Dmitry Medvedev.

The 4th International Conferences on Information Security and Digital Forensics and on Computing Technology and Information Management open at Thessaloniki’s Metropolitan College. To Sunday. (Info: www.mitropolitiko.edu.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the third-quarter readings of its accommodation and food service turnover index, and its provisional October figures on imports and exports.

Athens-listed firm Epsilon Net holds an extraordinary general meeting.

SATURDAY

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), the Greek Exporters’ Association (SEVE) and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry organize a business mission to Vietnam. To December 14.