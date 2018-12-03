IOM says more shelters required to house unaccompanied minors

The International Organization for Migration last week announced it had offered shelter and tailored services to more than 1,114 unaccompanied minors in Greece since the beginning of 2018 as part of an European Union-funded program.



According to IOM, the children now live at 13 hotels in central and northern Greece after previously staying at reception and identification centers in protective custody on the Greek islands.



“Providing adequate accommodation and living conditions for unaccompanied children arriving in Greece is one of the priorities of the government of Greece. IOM, supported by the European Commission, has set up this project to provide temporary accommodation for those who cannot be immediately accommodated in the shelters,” said Gianluca Rocco, IOM chief of mission in Greece.



“Shelters are being set up in Greece, but adequate numbers are still lacking. With this project there is a possibility to ensure that proper accommodation is provided for these children,” he added.