Eurozone to make public debt restructuring easier by 2022JAN STRUPCZEWSKI
Online
Eurozone finance ministers agreed to introduce by 2022 new rules that would facilitate the restructuring of public debt in the bloc’s countries, the chairman of the Eurogroup Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.
New rules on so-called single limb Collective Action Clauses will be introduced by 2022, Centeno said after a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels. [Reuters]