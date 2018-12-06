Double Bill | Thessaloniki | December 7 - January 31
Villa Kapantzi is hosting a double bill featuring the work of two contemporary Greek photographers, organized by the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation. Stratos Kalafatis’s “Archipelago” is a series he first unveiled at the 10th Architecture Biennale in Venice, while the works in Socrates Mavrommatis’s critically acclaimed “Fragments” collection depict Greek archaeological sites and monuments in black-and-white and color. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Villa Kapantzi, 108 Vassilissis Olgas, tel 2310.295.177, www.miet.gr