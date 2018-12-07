The Greek people expect their political leaders to display a mature attitude and provide solutions to their problems.

The upcoming review of the Greek Constitution presents them with an opportunity to live up to those expectations. It is very important that the mainstream parties find a way to reach consensus on certain key issues.

In addition, the two main parties could agree on specific articles that could be subjected to revision by the next Parliament – provided that the necessary majority is reached.

Amid the toxic climate that has led to many citizens rejecting politics altogether, such gestures would emerge as a ray of hope.