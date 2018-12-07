MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Protests on anniversary of teen’s killing turn violent

Greek riot police used a water cannon to disperse protesters in central Athens, during an anniversary rally on Thursday marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos. Police reportedly detained 30 people in Athens, including some minors, and one in Thessaloniki during clashes with hooded youths after the end of the protest marches in both cities. The fire service was called out to extinguish a fire that started on the balcony of an apartment in the Athenian district of Exarchia, while vandals in Thessaloniki set fire to facilities on a subway construction site. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

