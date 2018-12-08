City of Athens offers shelter to homeless
Municipal authorities in Athens have announced measures to protect homeless people and other vulnerable groups in the Greek capital from the cold weather as temperatures drop.
Municipal teams will be active in the city center seeking out homeless people to provide them with blankets, clothing and information about organized shelters.
A heated hall will be open to the public at 66 Sophocleous Street this weekend.
People in need can call the help number 1595 for information.