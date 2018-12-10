Court gives life term to man, 56, who murdered teenage daughter

A Greek court on Monday handed a life sentence and an additional 10 years in prison to a 56-year-old man after finding him guilty of murdering his 18-year-old daughter in their apartment in the Athens suburb of Petroupoli in August last year.

The court accepted calls for a heavy sentence by a prosecutor who described the 56-year-old as "a cold-blooded murderer," rejecting the latter's claims to have been driven to the act by psychological problems.

The court heard that the defendant stabbed his daughter with a knife before strangling her. He then used cooking oil to set four fires in different parts of the apartment.

The 18-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries and died a few days later.