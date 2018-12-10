Tsipras underlines Greek solidarity to refugees at migration summit

In a speech to a United Nations conference on migration in Marrakesh on Monday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared that, "global challenges demand global solutions."

Addressing the Intergovernmental Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, Tsipras underlined the importance of "getting beyond different approaches, as was clear in the negotiations, and acknowledging that we have one obligation, but also the right to manage the phenomenon at the national level."

"We must also recognize that one country cannot efficiently manage the migration on its own," he added.

Noting that Greece was hit by a "massive influx of refugees and migrants in 2015," Tsipras noted that the country nonetheless rose to the occasion without losing its humanity.

"Despite the difficulties it had to face, the Greek people showed that we must treat others with solidarity," he said.

Over the course of the two-day event, Tsipras was to meet with María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, president of the UN General Assembly, and Gilles Carbonnier, vice president of the International Committee of the Red Cross.