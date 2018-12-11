WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Three Ancient Cities | Athens | December 12 - April 30

TAGS: Archaeology, History, Exhibition

The Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens presents “Crete – Emerging Cities: Aptera, Eleutherna, Knossos,” an exhibition illustrating the trajectory of the three ancient cities from their initial settlement and development to their abandonment and rediscovery through archaeological excavations. Approximately 500 artifacts – some newly excavated and others from older digs but all of which are being presented to the public for the first time – represent these three important cities of Hecatopolis (an ancient name for Crete related to its 100 cities). This is the first time that so many artifacts have left Crete for a temporary exhibition. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cycladic Art Museum, 4 Neofytou Douka, tel 210.722.8321-3, www.cycladic.gr

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 