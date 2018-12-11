Three Ancient Cities | Athens | December 12 - April 30

The Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens presents “Crete – Emerging Cities: Aptera, Eleutherna, Knossos,” an exhibition illustrating the trajectory of the three ancient cities from their initial settlement and development to their abandonment and rediscovery through archaeological excavations. Approximately 500 artifacts – some newly excavated and others from older digs but all of which are being presented to the public for the first time – represent these three important cities of Hecatopolis (an ancient name for Crete related to its 100 cities). This is the first time that so many artifacts have left Crete for a temporary exhibition. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Cycladic Art Museum, 4 Neofytou Douka, tel 210.722.8321-3, www.cycladic.gr