Three convicted over animal abuse in western Greece
A military court in western Greece on Tuesday convicted three former soldiers of animal abuse over the torture of a dog at an outpost near the town of Konitsa at the end of 2017 when they were doing their military service.
Two defendants were given suspended 10-month sentences and the third a six-month prison term.
The convictions were based on a video showing the three abusing the dog and throwing it over a cliff.