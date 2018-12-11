NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Three convicted over animal abuse in western Greece

TAGS: Crime, Animal Rights

A military court in western Greece on Tuesday convicted three former soldiers of animal abuse over the torture of a dog at an outpost near the town of Konitsa at the end of 2017 when they were doing their military service.

Two defendants were given suspended 10-month sentences and the third a six-month prison term.

The convictions were based on a video showing the three abusing the dog and throwing it over a cliff. 

