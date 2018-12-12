Tsipras offers condolences over Strasbourg Christmas market attack

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of a deadly gun attack on a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, which left two people dead and six injured.



“We express our condolences to the families of the victims of yesterday's heinous attack at the center of Strasbourg and the French people. Democracy will not be threatened or blackmailed,” he tweeted on his official account.



His message followed that of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos who extended his condolences to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day.



The message was passed through the secretary general of the Greek presidency, ambassador Georgios Gennimatas.



The manhunt continued Wednesday for the suspected attacker, who French authorities identified as Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt.