Greece, US launch Strategic Dialogue in Washington

The US-Greece Strategic Dialogue began in Washington Thursday, focusing on regional defense, security and energy.

Early images released by the Greek Foreign Ministry Thursday showed Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, who leads the Greek delegation, in talks with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell and other officials.

Kathimerini understands that the main priority for the Greek government during the talks will be to secure strategic gains given that Washington views Athens as an increasingly important strategic partner in the region in terms of defense and security.



