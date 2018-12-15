The economy is the hot-button issue that will determine the outcome of the next general elections in Greece.

The ruling leftist SYRIZA party appears to believe that the way to exercise economy is to appoint your cronies and voters to positions in the civil service, and to promise all sorts of handouts.

Furthermore, SYRIZA has nothing to offer in the area of privatizations or other growth-enhancing measures either, as it is prevented from doing so by its core voters along with its ideological fixations.

The leftist party has reached the end of the line and it only got to where it is today due to the fact that it had to implement decisions made by previous governments.