Appeal against name deal rejected

The Council of State on Friday rejected an appeal by a group of local and overseas Macedonian associations calling for the annulment of the Prespes name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

The country’s highest administrative court said the deal cannot be subjected to judicial review because it relates to foreign policy.

The CoS said the agreement, along with a letter signed by former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias clearing the way for FYROM to start accession talks with both NATO and the EU, “ in themselves constitute acts of political management in the field of foreign policy and are directly linked to the management of the country’s international relations.”

Therefore, “they relate to the government and are not subject to annulment from the Council of State.”