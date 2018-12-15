Foreign inmates to be offered Greek lessons under new scheme

Foreign prison inmates will soon be able to take Greek lessons, according to an agreement signed on Friday by the ministers of justice, Michalis Kalogirou, and education, Costas Gavroglou.

The language program is being touted by the government as part of an effort to improve conditions at Greek prisons. It will also target Greek nationals who do not have an adequate command of the language, such as members of the Muslim and Roma communities.

Kalogirou said that learning the Greek language will help inmates in their daily prison life and in their reintegration into society.