Holocaust Memorial in Thessaloniki sprayed with Swastika

Unknown assailants spray-painted a black Swastika on the Holocaust Memorial on the northern port city of Thessaloniki's Eleftherias Square late on Friday or in the early hours of Saturday.

The assailants are believed to have been part of a rally held earlier on Friday by protesters opposed to the name deal Greece signed over the summer with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. Local website Voria published photographs of demonstrators in that rally giving the Nazi salute.

Thessaloniki's Holocaust Memorial, a bronze sculpture that was the last piece designed by acclaimed sculptor Nandor Glid and depicts a menorah with human figures intertwined in its candle flames, has been desecrated on at least four occasions this year.