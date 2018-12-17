City of Athens food handouts to benefit more than 36,600 people

The Athens municipal authority will be handing out food and other essentials to thousands of residents in the Greek capital starting on Monday.

Running until January 22, the program, which is bankrolled via the European Union’s Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD), will be delivering 250 tons of food like rice, pulses, sugar, olive oil and tinned fruit and fish, as well as 70 tons of products such as detergents and soaps, to more than 39,600 people.