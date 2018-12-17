Archbishop expresses ‘revulsion’ over bomb attack
“Violence, wherever it comes from, only causes revulsion. I express my deepest sympathy for the administration and the employees of the station and the newspaper,” he said.
The bomb attack against the building housing Skai TV and the Kathimerini newspaper early Monday morning was also condemned by Greek Archbishop Ieronymos as an affront against democracy and the freedom of press.
