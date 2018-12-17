NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Former conservative premier Antonis Samaras condemns blast at Skai offices

TAGS: Terrorism

Monday's bomb attack on the offices of Skai and Kathimerini are a "abhorrent act of violence and attempt to muzzle journalism," former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras said.

He added that those who have been targeting Greek media and journalists should finally consider their responsibilities.

"I am sure that Skai will get over this attack," he said. "Democracy cannot be threatened. Everyone should realize this," he added. 

