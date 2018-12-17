BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Decline in industrial expectations in November

TAGS: Economy

Business expectations deteriorated in November, mainly due to the further decline in output forecasts, according to the monthly survey of Greek industry published on Monday by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

The reading of the Business Expectations Index in Industry declined last month to 97.9 points, from 98.9 points in October and 98.7 points in November 2017, with 100 points being the watershed between optimism and pessimism.

IOBE noted that the international environment, which affects export-orientated enterprises in the industrial sector, retains a degree of uncertainty. Furthermore the economy of the eurozone – that is the main destination of Greek exports – showed a considerable slowdown in its growth to 1.6 percent in the third quarter of the year, from 2.2 percent in the previous quarter and 2.8 percent in the third quarter of 2017.

Two of the main parameters of the expectations index, the negative balance in estimates on orders and demand and the index on stock estimates, have remained unchanged compared to the previous month, while the balance of forecasts concerning output in the next few months is deteriorating.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 