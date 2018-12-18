US State Department condemns attack on Skai, Kathimerini

The United States has condemned Monday's early morning bombing attack on the southern Athens headquarters of Skai television and Kathimerini newspaper, which caused extensive damage to the building but no injuries.

In a statement to Hellas Journal, a State Department spokesperson also said that Washington expects the perpetrators “will be brought to justice swiftly.”

“We are closely following events in Athens following an explosion outside the offices of Skai TV and Kathimerini,” the spokesperson told Hellas Journal.

“We are relieved that no one was injured in the blast and expect that those responsible will be brought to justice swiftly. The United States condemns any attempt to use violence to intimidate the free press into silence,” the official said.