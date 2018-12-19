Jeremy Hunt 'appalled' by Skai TV bomb attack

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday became the latest foreign official to express solidarity with the journalists in Greece's Skai TV and Kathimerini newspaper, following a bomb blast at the media group's premises in southern Athens on Monday morning.



“Appalled to hear about the bomb attack on journalists in Greece Skai and Kathimerini. Reporters should be free to do their jobs without fear of intimidation if we are to protect open societies,” he said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Britain's Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith condemned the attack, calling it “an attack against democracy itself.”

The powerful blast caused extensive damage to the building’s glass front but no injuries – as the facility had been evacuated following warning calls to two other media outlets shortly before 2 a.m.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.