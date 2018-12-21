It is not only the jobless who are seeking work in Greece, but also many of those who are already employed.

Six in 10 workers are constantly job-seeking, according to a survey by Adecco Greece on employability in the country, which illustrates that most of them are either not satisfied with their job or have chosen one just to make ends meet.

The share of people actively seeking a job in 2018 came to 66 percent, from 51 percent in 2015 – this concerns 58 percent of employed people and 91 percent of the unemployed.

It is that situation that has led to 22 percent of Greeks considering going abroad for work, though this is down from the 33 percent recorded last year.