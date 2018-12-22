Police on trail of bombers

A chemical analysis report in the wake of last Monday’s bomb attack on the building housing Skai TV and Kathimerini newspaper in southern Athens provided further indications that the Group of Popular Fighters were behind the blast, police said on Saturday.

Sources told Kathimerini the chemical analysis found that the improvised explosive device was made with ammonium dynamite – a hallmark of this particular organization.

There were no injuries in the bomb attack, which caused extensive damage to the building.

Telephoned warnings to a news website and another TV station prompted authorities to evacuate the building.